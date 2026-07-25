Nova girlys vet bills

Hi, my name is Shawn. My fundraising is to pay for the vet bills for my 7 almost 8 year old female Rottweiler mix that was bit by another dog Saturday July 11 around 1 am. So far she is on a combination of pain meds, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatories from the vet. She was bitten on the hind left leg without even fighting back. She was bitten by 1 of three dogs that had rushed off a porch at us. As they charged us I through a bag of my dogs pop at one hoping to deter them, it did not. It only stunned and detered 1 of them. After they bit her twice I kicked on of them in the face before the owner could get of the porch and control his animals. I dont see him having integrity to pay for all of my dogs vet bills due to his dog biting mine and if I have to sue him over them thats not cheap either as well as take time. The first Emergency vet bill was $370 and im expecting 2 more vet trips at least.