Raw Dairy Under Attack by Government

Nourish Cooperative is a farm cooperative of several small regenerative farms located in Southwest Michigan that is currently under cease & desist by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) for the possession and sale of raw dairy products.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, Nourish Cooperative was raided by the government due to the sale of raw dairy. Over $90,000 worth of product was placed under seizure, meaning this product can not be sold, moved, or utilized whatsoever. Due to the "cease and desist", countless orders had to be refunded and canceled, and at this time, several products under seizure will be going to waste due to the government's hold on them.

Several of Nourish Cooperative's partner farms rely solely on Nourish as a market for their dairy products. The wellbeing and livelihood of these small family farms are in jeopardy as Nourish is currently unable to source and sell these products.

Your donation will help cover the extensive legal fees Nourish Cooperative is accruing for legal support and legal research, as the co-op prepared for a court healing. accrues as it takes the recent cease & desist raid to court, as well as help continue to support the small family farms that rely on Nourish to purchase their products, help Nourish pay employees and keep them from going out of business.

However, the main goal of the court proceedings will be to protect our right to food freedom, and stop big food corporations from maintaining control of the food system.





ABOUT NOURISH COOPERATIVE

Nourish Coop is revolutionizing food production. There is no denying that the food system in America is declining year after year - with increasing levels of pesticides, chemicals and metabolism-suppressing & inflammatory polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) - even in meat and dairy products! This is unacceptable to us - as it shouldn't be this hard to source food that actually supports your health.

It is our mission to provide you with the highest quality food you can find. And we accomplish this through a partnership of small family farms practicing regenerative agriculture - raising animals in sync with Mother Nature without the use of medications. We have both livestock farmers AND row crop partners, who produce the feed ingredients for our low PUFA livestock feed rations, and the grains for our sourdough bread product - making our company SEED TO FORK, so that we have a say in EVERY step of the production process.

For more information about Nourish & to buy their products currently available: www.nourishcooperative.com

Epoch times article reporting on the situation, "Government Agents Seize Raw Dairy From Organic Food Co-Op in Michigan": https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/government-agents-seize-raw-dairy-from-organic-food-co-op-in-michigan-5661763









UPDATES WILL BE POSTED HERE, AS THIS IS AN ONGOING SITUATION.