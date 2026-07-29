Not only a gift but to help get back on her feet

My mom has always been someone who worked hard and planned for her future. For the past ten years, she dedicated herself to her job, building a life she could count on. But recently, without any warning, she was let go. This sudden change has turned her world upside down, making it difficult for her to keep up with bills and daily expenses. She never expected to be in this position, and it's been a tough adjustment for her.

I want to do something special for my mom—something she would never expect. I'm organizing this fundraiser as a surprise, hoping to give her a little relief and show her how much she is loved. The money raised will go directly toward her bills, rent, groceries, and other necessities. Every bit of support will help her get back on her feet and remind her that she's not alone in this journey.

If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would mean the world to both of us. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness you can share. Your support will make a real difference in my mom's life, and I am deeply grateful.