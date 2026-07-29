Not fair to make it illegal to be homeless

This is our life. Every since Scott had a quadruple bypass back in 2023 life has gotten really hard and we have done whatever we can to get through. Well we live in the Polk/Highlands county and both counties that i grew up and have lived in my 52 years has made it illegal to be homeless and live in tents or vehicles other than a RV. We had jobs, we had an apartment that was affordable. Scott could not work after his surgery, he didn't even keep his doctors appointments, so i worked Door dash and Uber like i had already been doing for 2 years. But that wouldn't be enough for us to keep the place. So we gave notice that we had to leave to the manger. We bought a tent and starting staying at local campground and we were allowed to stay for 28 days then we would have to find another campground that wasnt part of the same state park. They considered thay park hopping. So in Florida they have 3 different types of campground parks. State Parks, (like Lake Kissimmee) then County Parks (Highlands Hammock) Then we have what they call state land, it land that you can stay on for no cost upto 14 days a year. We have been doing this and really are okay with this lifestyle. I could work no matter what area we would be. Well Scott has went back to work (same company) and i no longer can because well basically drove the crap out of the car. Lol sorry but true. Went from 150000 miles to 456000 in this time. Replaced tranny and lots of other part along the way. Now that he is back to plumbing we need a place. But problem there is I became a felony back in 2000, for uptaining property with worthless check. Basically i bought groceries at Walmart on a Sunday went back on the following Saturday not knowing my partner at the time hadn't put money in even though he told me he had.( i know my fault either way) the 2 checks were combined because they were written 6 days apart instead of 7. So they totaled $313.82 making it a felony. $13.82 and day made my charge a felony. Just want people to understand im not a bad person, i help people even when we are struggling but i don't have anyone to help us. I know this is long and I hope some have read it till the end. WE NEED A HOME AGAIN.