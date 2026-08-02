Not Dead Yet: Funding My Second Act

I almost died. I was in the hospital for 4th stage congenital heart disease. The head cardiologist told me I had 6 months to live, so I went into hospice for a year and a half. I lost EVERYTHING. My car, my place to live, all my belongings, my teeth from drugs they gave me, everything. I was told after an ECHO that my heart was totally fine and had healed. My ex wife let me move in with her during my hospice, but now i have nowhere to live, no money, no friends and nowjere to go. So now, with no possessions, no job, no license, and no teeth, I need to move on to another act, to be born again. This is where i need help. Please, help me fund my way again.