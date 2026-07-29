Not dead yet

🎉 HELP AN OLD LADY CELEBRATE NOT DYING FOR 50 YEARS 🎉





Apparently, I am turning 50.





I know. I was shocked too.





My original plan involved a yacht, a Mediterranean cruise, a celebrity appearance, and perhaps a parade. Unfortunately, my budget committee (also known as my husband) has informed me that the official birthday budget is somewhere between “absolutely not” and “are you serious?”





So here we are.





This is not a medical emergency.

This is not a life-changing cause.

No puppies need rescuing.

Nobody needs surgery.





This is simply a woman who has spent years putting everyone else first and who would love to celebrate making it to the half-century mark without being returned to the manufacturer.





If you’d like to buy me a coffee, contribute to a small birthday adventure, help me get away for a day, or just remind me that turning 50 isn’t the same thing as becoming archaeological evidence, I’d be incredibly grateful.





If you can’t contribute, that’s completely okay. A birthday message, a bad joke, or a reminder that I’m still younger than dirt would make me smile too.





Thank you for helping me celebrate 50 years of surviving life, raising kids, paying bills, stepping on Lego pieces, and somehow keeping most of my sanity.





Love,

Marti ❤️



