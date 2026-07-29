Not a hand out but a hand up

A few months ago, our family was standing on solid ground; today, we are watching the foundation completely crumble beneath us. It started with the devastating loss of steady employment—a sudden layoff that shattered our financial stability overnight. But tragedy rarely strikes just once. Amidst the overwhelming stress of trying to find work, a severe, debilitating illness took hold, turning daily survival into an agonizing physical battle. Without health insurance or an income, the medical bills piled up alongside the unpaid rent, exhausting every penny of our savings just to keep food on the table.

​Now, we have reached the absolute end of our rope, facing a reality we never imagined possible. We have received our final notice, and within days, we are about to be put out on the streets with nowhere to go. The physical pain of illness is nothing compared to the crushing heartbreak and terror of losing the roof over our heads. We are swallowing our pride to ask for your help because we cannot survive this storm alone. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward medical care and securing a safe place to stay, throwing us a vital lifeline before we lose everything.