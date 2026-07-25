NORWICH - THE GATEHOUSE PUB

APPLICATION TO TURN GRADE II LISTED PUB INTO MOSQUE





Many people have asked me to help resist the planning application to turn the beautiful old Gatehouse Pub, in Dereham Road, Norwich, into a mosque.





The Gatehouse Pub is:

Grade II listed with Historic England; Listed as an Asset of Community Value by Norwich City Council Partly in Flood Zone 3 Proposed as part of a riverside walk section to complete the beautiful River Wensum Riverside Walk Designated by the Council as informal amenity open space





The building would be enlarged by 45% and might come to dominate the site area along this beautiful stretch of the river.





They say that: “… Friday between 12.00 and 14.30 when approximately 100 - 150 worshippers could attend… it may be become operationally necessary to split the congregation on a Friday by holding two sessions instead of one…”





There would only be 24 parking spaces – not enough for so many worshippers in this sensitive area.





https://www.eveningnews24.co.uk/news/26281313.norwich-pub-turned-place-worship/





Local people are rightly concerned, especially about the risk of harm to the historic beauty of this building and its surrounding location.





I am asking you for donations toward the out-of-pocket expenses of £2,000 to resist it.





As usual, none of the money goes to me, but on the costs of fighting this application.