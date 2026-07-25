North Coast Cats funds for medical

My little cat rescue has been inundated lately with cats needing medical care. I’ve had two kitties now with FIP . I have a kitty going in for a dental tomorrow. I just had one of mine spayed . I still owe quite a bit for FIP meds and I need to pay for this dental and my medicine for my cats I’ll be picking up. I need to buy more vaccines . I have a kitty in diapers that’s an additional expense and I caught 5 kittens with upper respiratory infections. Their mom is scheduled to be spayed next week as well. I’m hoping to raise the minimum funds on my fundraiser and cats and I appreciate all of you.