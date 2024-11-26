Nora General Store Maintance & Restoration

The Nora store was established in 1907 as a rural general store and closed in 1962. The Nora store provided all necessary means for living off the land and maintaining a household.



Back in the day there were many general stores, the majority of which no longer exist. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.



These funds would be utilized for the restoration and or maintenance of this historic structure.



One of the features of the Nora store is the for the past 35 years the community comes from miles to Christmas carol, accompanied by a pipe organ and grand piano, to share the "Reason for the season"



This is the 35th anniversary of the caroling event, with the hope that the means provided will help ensure the event continues moving forward.



