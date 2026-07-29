HOUSE IN FORECLOSURE

There is an older couple I know whose house is in foreclosure due to abuse by their mortgage company. Each time they pay the amount due by the due date, their mortgage company returns the payment stating it was not processed by the due date and charges them thousands in late fees. They have shown the mortgage company proof of bank transfers and certified checks in their bank account before the due date but are still charged thousands of dollars in late fees each month. This couple have lived in their home for 20 years and feel helpless. They have helped so many people over the years and now they need help.