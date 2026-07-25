Non violent Christian inmates

My name is Charles Paulo I was imprisoned for a week for fines ( traffic ticket non payment) and I have met so many hard working fathets, brothers uncles just regular Christians folks who just happened not to have enough to pay for a fine.

In prison with no money to make a phone call to family and friends or buy even basic in-house supplies such food and snacks from the canteen.

We try to help Christians

individuals who can not support themselves while incarcerated for nonviolent crimes.

With financial support to those individuals to be able to stay in touch with their loved ones and build a safer community and pay it forward.