Non-Profit Status

My wife and I have seen the heavy burdens single mothers carry—financial strain, loneliness, parenting alone, and the daily trials that can feel overwhelming. Many feel unseen and unsupported. That’s why we are launching Redeemer’s Refuge, a Christ-centered ministry in East Texas to walk alongside them with practical help and the hope of the Gospel.





We will provide emergency assistance (rent, groceries, repairs), biblical mentoring, support groups, prayer, and community—so these mothers know they are not alone and that their Redeemer cares for them (Psalm 68:5).





To serve effectively and accept tax-deductible gifts, we need to establish our 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. This crowdfunding campaign covers legal and filing costs, plus initial funds for the first mothers we serve and basic operations.





Every gift matters as we step out in faith. Will you join us?

• Pray for single mothers and this new ministry.

• Give what you can through our campaign

• Share this story with others.

Together, we can be the hands and feet of Jesus to those who need a refuge.





Thank you,

Steven and Kim Myers

Redeemer’s Refuge

Lindale, Texas



