Hello world ..my name is Valencia Phillips. My mission is simple. I'm starting up a non-profit organization for mothers and fathers who fell victim to the system and fighting to get their children back due to incarceration. Everybody story is different. This organization brings light to those who truly love and want their children back home safe with their biological parents. Certain circumstances depending on the nature of a parents crime does not and should not determine a child's destiny. I am raising money for a start up team to help build this dream of being voice, providing resources, therapy, education, parenting classes, anger management, legal advice and lawyers. There are so many children out there who need their parents and deserve a second chance. I'm a product of the system and I lost both of my parents in the mist of them fighting to get my out of foster care. Im currently in school for social work and business major. God is good. I want to shine the light and brighten this organization to millions of people who have no voice, no resources, no money to get a proper lawyer etc. I love children and I love Parents who actually care and want their children and I'm fighting for reuniting families, rehabilitation, and support for those who have none. Please help support my non profit for the kids And parents who deserve a second chance. Thank y'all God bless