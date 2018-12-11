Nolan's Mission Trip to Jamaica

I am excited to share with you about an opportunity that God has given me. This next summer I will be going on a mission trip to Jamaica along with 18 other middle school students from The Church at Rocky Peak. I will be there June 22-28.



We will be serving in Jamaica and will be partnering with a local pastor who is eager for us to come and serve the members of his church and community. In the mornings we will be running Bible school programs for small children, and in the afternoon we will be doing various construction projects.



Jamaica is a country with fantastic people who have numerous needs. Poverty is attacking many of the homes and families there, and so many people desperately need to see the love of Jesus. Some villages are without churches, while even more villages have churches where hardly anyone attends and pastors are not encouraged.



While I am excited to be going to serve in Jamaica next summer, I realize I am not able to do it on my own. I need people who are willing to help support me prayerfully and/or financially. The total cost of the trip is about $3000, which I need to raise before May 19, 2019. I am also seeking prayer partners to pray for me, the group, the ministries, safety, the people of Jamaica, and the trip as a whole each day throughout the trip.



If it is your heart to be a prayer partner for us, I would feel overwhelmingly blessed. If you would like to support me financially, please know that your gifts will be used to serve those who are in need.



Thank you for your support! I look forward to sharing with you about the trip.



In Christ,

Nolan Wanhala Underwood

