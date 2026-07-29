Our friend and colleague, Ashly Noel, is currently facing a medical emergency and is receiving care at one of our HCA facilities. During this difficult time, we kindly ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy as they focus on her care and recovery.





Ashly will be hospitalized for a significant period. Her husband, Eric, will share updates as the family feels appropriate.





If you’re looking for ways to support the Noel family, there are a few meaningful options. Providing meals or gift cards for Eric and their son can help ease daily responsibilities. For those who would like to contribute financially, a fundraiser has been created through GiveSendGo to support the family during this time.





Most importantly, we ask that you keep Ashly and her family in your prayers.





Thank you for your love, support, and continued prayers.



