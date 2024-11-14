Campaign Image

Nocturne Kickstarter Campaign

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $285

Campaign created by K.G. Bolingbroke

Campaign funds will be received by Aura Creative Collective, LLC

Welcome to my very first kickstarting campaign for my very first self-publishing endeavor!

As you may have learned by now, I am finally pursuing my dream to become a published author--something I have been dreaming about before I could even spell! My very first book is titled "Nocturne" and it is a gothic fiction novel set at the tail-end of 15th Century Europe.

I have chosen the self-publishing route because it allows me more creative control to tell the story I need to tell. However, the self-publishing route does come with quite a bit of costs and this being my first novel to be published, I need a little help to lift myself off the ground. For example, I am going to have to hire an editor which can cost around $1,300 to $1,700--which will end up being my largest expense. 

Anything and everything you can pitch in is a HUGE help! That being said--I have some great swag for different donation levels because I can't ask for generosity without giving back! It's just not in my nature. The donation levels are as follows: 

Level 1 - $20

  • two bookmarks
  • a "Nocturne" sticker

Level 2 - $50

  • 2 Bookmarks 
  • "Nocturne" Sticker
  • "Nocturne" Magnet

Level 3 - $100

  • 2 Bookmarks
  • "Nocturne" Sticker
  • "Nocturne" Magnet
  • Handcrafted rose made of ribbon
  • Preview of Nocturne's book blurb (which hasn't been released yet)

Level 4 - $300

  • 2 Bookmarks
  • "Nocturne" Sticker
  • "Nocturne" Magnet
  • "Nocturne" Poster
  • Handcrafted rose made of ribbon
  • Preview of Nocturne's book blurb (which hasn't been released yet)
  • Preview of Nocturne's book cover (also hasn't been released yet)
  • Free signed copy of the book when it is released


In order to receive any of the merch listed above, you must prove that you donated and what level you donated at. You can do so by emailing me a receipt at auracreativellc@gmail.com. This also helps me keep track of who donated and where I can send you your gifts! 

Thank you SO much in advance! Without your help, this wouldn't be possible. Much love to you! 

-K.G. Bolingbroke

Recent Donations
Paige Fulford
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Best of luck !

Maureen Connolly
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

You are so amazing!! Sending lots of love ❤️

Anonymous
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Congratulations and best of luck

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Update #1 (11/20/2024)

November 20th, 2024

Such generosity and kindness already--thank you so much! This is timely as I am just finalizing the editing schedule to possibly get my book to the editor by the end of this year already! If not, early next year. This was made possible by those who have contributed so far. Thank you for your belief in me! Much love to you all. 

