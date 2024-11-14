Nocturne Kickstarter Campaign

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $285
Campaign funds will be received by Aura Creative Collective, LLC
Welcome to my very first kickstarting campaign for my very first self-publishing endeavor!
As you may have learned by now, I am finally pursuing my dream to become a published author--something I have been dreaming about before I could even spell! My very first book is titled "Nocturne" and it is a gothic fiction novel set at the tail-end of 15th Century Europe.
I have chosen the self-publishing route because it allows me more creative control to tell the story I need to tell. However, the self-publishing route does come with quite a bit of costs and this being my first novel to be published, I need a little help to lift myself off the ground. For example, I am going to have to hire an editor which can cost around $1,300 to $1,700--which will end up being my largest expense.
Anything and everything you can pitch in is a HUGE help! That being said--I have some great swag for different donation levels because I can't ask for generosity without giving back! It's just not in my nature. The donation levels are as follows:
Level 1 - $20
Level 2 - $50
Level 3 - $100
Level 4 - $300
In order to receive any of the merch listed above, you must prove that you donated and what level you donated at. You can do so by emailing me a receipt at auracreativellc@gmail.com. This also helps me keep track of who donated and where I can send you your gifts!
Thank you SO much in advance! Without your help, this wouldn't be possible. Much love to you!
-K.G. Bolingbroke
Best of luck !
You are so amazing!! Sending lots of love ❤️
Congratulations and best of luck
November 20th, 2024
