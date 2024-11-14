Nocturne Kickstarter Campaign

Welcome to my very first kickstarting campaign for my very first self-publishing endeavor!

As you may have learned by now, I am finally pursuing my dream to become a published author--something I have been dreaming about before I could even spell! My very first book is titled "Nocturne" and it is a gothic fiction novel set at the tail-end of 15th Century Europe.

I have chosen the self-publishing route because it allows me more creative control to tell the story I need to tell. However, the self-publishing route does come with quite a bit of costs and this being my first novel to be published, I need a little help to lift myself off the ground. For example, I am going to have to hire an editor which can cost around $1,300 to $1,700--which will end up being my largest expense.

Anything and everything you can pitch in is a HUGE help! That being said--I have some great swag for different donation levels because I can't ask for generosity without giving back! It's just not in my nature. The donation levels are as follows:

Level 1 - $20

two bookmarks

a "Nocturne" sticker

Level 2 - $50

2 Bookmarks

"Nocturne" Sticker

"Nocturne" Magnet

Level 3 - $100

2 Bookmarks

"Nocturne" Sticker

"Nocturne" Magnet

Handcrafted rose made of ribbon

Preview of Nocturne's book blurb (which hasn't been released yet)

Level 4 - $300

2 Bookmarks

"Nocturne" Sticker

"Nocturne " Magnet

"Nocturne" Poster

Handcrafted rose made of ribbon

Preview of Nocturne's book blurb (which hasn't been released yet)

Preview of Nocturne's book cover (also hasn't been released yet)

Free signed copy of the book when it is released





In order to receive any of the merch listed above, you must prove that you donated and what level you donated at. You can do so by emailing me a receipt at auracreativellc@gmail.com. This also helps me keep track of who donated and where I can send you your gifts!

Thank you SO much in advance! Without your help, this wouldn't be possible. Much love to you!

-K.G. Bolingbroke