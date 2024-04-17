NoBull Solutions LLC Defense Fund

Help us FREE Rusty Herr and Ethan Wentworth and win against the corrupt Pennsylvania bureaucrats!

We need your help to bring Rusty and Ethan home to their families after their illegal arrest!

Rusty Herr of Christiana and Ethan Wentworth of Airville were arrested last week and have been incarcerated for one week without seeing a judge, without due process, and being denied bail, for what? For ultrasounding dairy cows and horses -- without a veterinary license -- as part of their NoBull Solutions breeding service.

The circumstances of their “arrests” are troubling. Wentworth was told to go to the Courthouse (in York) on the morning of April 10 to pay a fine. He was told he would see a judge. Instead, he was kidnapped, denied the right to speak to an attorney or to call his family, and seven days later has still not seen a judge, according to friend and associate Ben Masemore, a dairy farmer associated with a sister business NoBull Sires LLC. Ethan’s pregnant wife and three young children are distraught and desperate to reach their husband and father, who is the sole breadwinner for their family.

Rusty Herr was arrested the very next morning, April 11, at 6:30 a.m. at his home in Christiana. He was handcuffed and taken away in front of his wife and children, said Ben in a Farmshine phone interview. The officers burst into the children’s bedrooms as they slept. The officers refused to show Rusty’s wife the warrant until after they had taken Rusty away in handcuffs. Rusty’s children were traumatized by the experience.

Robert Barnes, of the nationally known firm Barnes Law LLP, has taken the case and vows to get justice for Ethan and Rusty and their families.

Ethan and Rusty’s families need them to come home, and small dairy and horse farms throughout Lancaster, York and Berks counties depend on these men to help them breed their herds. Without their services, many of these farmers will not be able to afford the expensive veterinary services that the huge corporate farms can buy, causing even more of our small dairy farms to go out of business.

This case is going to be big and will cost more than the Herr and Wentworth families can afford, especially while their fathers and husbands are illegally imprisoned. Please donate what you can to help free Rusty and Ethan, and to stop this illegal and corrupt state overreach. We are deeply grateful for your support.