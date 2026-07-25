GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

🧡 Help Noah’s Agape Café Find a Forever Home

Goal$600,000 USD
Raised$4,818 USD

Fundraiser created byBeckie Schwartz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Beckie Schwartz

🧡 Help Noah’s Agape Café Find a Forever Home

**Swipe left on the picture above for more great views of Noah's great contribution to the community!**

For nearly four years, Noah’s Agape Café has been more than just a café — it has been a place of purpose, belonging, and love for the Jacksonville / St. Johns community. Every day, lives are changed here!


Young people with special needs find meaningful work, confidence, and independence — a place where they are known and celebrated. Our Very Special Baristas serve everything from lattes and cappuccinos, savory breakfast and lunch favorites, and sweets made fresh daily. We’re a gathering place for early morning coffee runs, midday Bible studies, and a spot for special-events filled with music, laughter, and community around the fire pit.


That's why Noah’s isn’t just a business — it is a lifeline, a community, and a mission rooted in love AND WE NEED YOUR HELP!


🚨 A Critical Moment

Our lease is up and we need to move by the end of the year. Staying in North St. Johns is essential and a great challenge due to rising rents and property costs. However, through prayer and perseverance, we believe we’ve found the perfect location — right where we need to be which is so important to our special population. 


🏡 A God-Sized Opportunity

To truly protect our non-profit 501(c)3 mission, we are stepping out in faith and need your help. Why? 

👉 We plan to PURCHASE the property outright so we will never want to face displacement again! 


Through prayer and perseverance, we believe we’ve found the perfect location — right where we need to be in North St. Johns. The owner plans to list the property and has expressed a desire to sell to us but, the building will require significant repairs and renovations. 


We believe this is God’s plan because ownership allows us to focus on serving people — not surviving month to month. A forever home means stability, security, and a future without fear of property turnover, rising rents, and more future moves. 


🎯 Our Goal: $600,000

We are trusting God — and our community — to help us raise $600,000 to secure this property, complete necessary repairs, and eliminate long-term rent burdens. The challenge is on and we need to raise the funds FAST since we need to purchase the property AND make the renovations in order to move by the end of the year! 


💛 How You Can Help

We cannot do this alone — but together, we know it’s possible.

👉 Give today — every gift brings us closer.

👉 Share this campaign link with your friends, church, and community.

👉 Pray for provision, favor, and open doors.


Oh, and about those donations? Noah’s is a 501(c)3 so your gifts are tax deductible and while we really need BIG donations, it’s important to know that no gift is too SMALL. 


Every act of generosity matters. 🙏


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve