🧡 Help Noah’s Agape Café Find a Forever Home

**Swipe left on the picture above for more great views of Noah's great contribution to the community!**

For nearly four years, Noah’s Agape Café has been more than just a café — it has been a place of purpose, belonging, and love for the Jacksonville / St. Johns community. Every day, lives are changed here!





Young people with special needs find meaningful work, confidence, and independence — a place where they are known and celebrated. Our Very Special Baristas serve everything from lattes and cappuccinos, savory breakfast and lunch favorites, and sweets made fresh daily. We’re a gathering place for early morning coffee runs, midday Bible studies, and a spot for special-events filled with music, laughter, and community around the fire pit.





That's why Noah’s isn’t just a business — it is a lifeline, a community, and a mission rooted in love AND WE NEED YOUR HELP!





🚨 A Critical Moment

Our lease is up and we need to move by the end of the year. Staying in North St. Johns is essential and a great challenge due to rising rents and property costs. However, through prayer and perseverance, we believe we’ve found the perfect location — right where we need to be which is so important to our special population.





🏡 A God-Sized Opportunity

To truly protect our non-profit 501(c)3 mission, we are stepping out in faith and need your help. Why?

👉 We plan to PURCHASE the property outright so we will never want to face displacement again!





Through prayer and perseverance, we believe we’ve found the perfect location — right where we need to be in North St. Johns. The owner plans to list the property and has expressed a desire to sell to us but, the building will require significant repairs and renovations.





We believe this is God’s plan because ownership allows us to focus on serving people — not surviving month to month. A forever home means stability, security, and a future without fear of property turnover, rising rents, and more future moves.





🎯 Our Goal: $600,000

We are trusting God — and our community — to help us raise $600,000 to secure this property, complete necessary repairs, and eliminate long-term rent burdens. The challenge is on and we need to raise the funds FAST since we need to purchase the property AND make the renovations in order to move by the end of the year!





💛 How You Can Help

We cannot do this alone — but together, we know it’s possible.

👉 Give today — every gift brings us closer.

👉 Share this campaign link with your friends, church, and community.

👉 Pray for provision, favor, and open doors.





Oh, and about those donations? Noah’s is a 501(c)3 so your gifts are tax deductible and while we really need BIG donations, it’s important to know that no gift is too SMALL.





Every act of generosity matters. 🙏



