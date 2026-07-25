Noah David and his Rhythms for healing

🌟💔 It was a quiet morning when my heart jolted awake—all the sudden his speech wasn’t the same. He couldn’t sing his songs, debate his passions... The world paused as we learned about the mass causing an autoimmune disorder that could upend life for this young father to baby Evangeline and his partner in music and love, Alexia. The road ahead is uncertain, but one thing remains clear: he will keep moving forward.

🌱 As a family of three, they are facing the costs of traveling for surgery—a trip to Salt Lake City where experts can help treat this condition that threatens daily life and peace of mind. It feels like stepping into unknown territory, but with every step, there are hurdles: travel expenses, time off work...the bills start piling up even before the journey begins.

🤝 We're not just fighting for Noah’s health; we're safeguarding his family's future and ensuring that love—a young girl's laughter, a musician's melody—remains unmarred by life's curveballs. It’s about keeping hope alive in the face of medical uncertainty, holding onto each other through this storm.

💡Your support isn't just financial; it's lifting his spirits when he feels heavy-hearted and offering a lifeline to ensure that whatever happens next for that tiny family doesn’t disrupt what makes life beautiful—family time, making music together, cherishing every moment with Evangeline as she grows.

We invite you to be part of this journey with us—to stand alongside in the face of unexpected medical battles and everyday costs that can weigh heavily on a young family's heart and pocket. Let’s turn what feels like an insurmountable challenge into something we overcome together, one step at a time, because every dollar counts in keeping love alive and thriving against all odds.

🤝 Your support could mean the difference between standing still or stepping forward—taking care of Noah’s health while maintaining his family’s joy through music and milestones. It would be an act of kindness to help us keep moving, even when life throws curveballs.

💌 With every contribution you make, you’re not just helping cover costs; you are part of their story too. Let's write it together with hope, healing, and heartstrings intact! 🎶💖 Noah David And Noah Souza are the same person. #FightingForFamily #TogetherStronger