3 Billion Need the Gospel Join Noah's Mission

Hi, I’m Noah, a full-time, self-funded YWAM Circuit Riders missionary from Australia. When I was 18, I had a radical encounter with Jesus that changed my life forever. Now, I travel to nations like Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and beyond, using my media and evangelism giftings to share Jesus, train believers, and capture revival.

Over 3 billion people have never heard the gospel. Nearly 1 in 3 people worldwide remain unreached, with 7,000+ people groups having no access to Jesus. The need is urgent.

Circuit Riders is actively preaching the gospel, gathering young people, and training them to be disciple-makers. Through evangelistic events, discipleship schools, and global outreach, we are seeing lives transformed.

By supporting me, you’re directly helping fund evangelism, outreach tours, and media that spreads the gospel worldwide. Your support covers living costs, travel, and training to equip more leaders.

As a self-funded missionary, I rely on monthly support to continue this work. Partner with me today and be part of fulfilling the Great Commission.