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No Senior Left Alone

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNicole C

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nicole C

No Senior Left Alone


No Senior Left Alone: Supporting Alzheimer’s & Dementia Care for Those Without Resources




Our Mission



Every day, thousands of elderly individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia face a heartbreaking reality: they need care, but they have no one to provide it.


Some have outlived their spouses. Others have no children or family nearby. Many families desperately want to help but simply cannot afford the cost of professional caregivers, respite services, transportation, or specialized memory care.


I know this struggle personally.


As the caregiver for both of my elderly parents, I have witnessed firsthand the emotional, physical, and financial challenges that come with caring for loved ones living with age-related illnesses. The journey is filled with sleepless nights, difficult decisions, constant worry, and an overwhelming desire to give them the dignity and comfort they deserve.


While caring for my parents has been one of the greatest acts of love in my life, it has also opened my eyes to a painful truth: many seniors do not have someone standing beside them.


No elderly person should have to face Alzheimer’s or dementia alone simply because they lack family support or financial resources.



Why We Need Your Help



Funds raised through this campaign will help provide:


  1. In-home caregiver assistance for seniors in need
  2. Respite care for exhausted family caregivers
  3. Transportation to medical appointments
  4. Essential daily living support
  5. Memory care resources and safety equipment
  6. Companion visits to reduce loneliness and isolation
  7. Emergency assistance for seniors without family support



Our goal is to create a community of compassion where vulnerable seniors receive the care, dignity, and respect they deserve.



The Reality of Alzheimer’s & Dementia



Alzheimer’s and dementia affect more than memory. They impact every aspect of a person’s life—from basic daily tasks to personal safety and emotional well-being.


Families often find themselves overwhelmed by the costs associated with care. Professional caregiving services can cost thousands of dollars each month, placing an impossible burden on many households.


For seniors without family, the situation can become devastating.


Together, we can help bridge that gap.



How Your Donation Makes a Difference



  1. $25 can provide a wellness check or companion visit.
  2. $50 can help cover transportation to critical medical appointments.
  3. $100 can assist with respite care for a family caregiver.
  4. $250 can help fund several hours of professional in-home care.
  5. Any amount helps us bring comfort, safety, and dignity to seniors facing Alzheimer’s and dementia.




Join Us



This campaign is more than raising money—it is about restoring hope.


It is about making sure no senior is forgotten.


It is about honoring the generation that cared for us when we were young.


Today, we have an opportunity to care for them.


Please consider donating, sharing this campaign, and helping us build a support network for elderly individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia who have nowhere else to turn.


Together, we can ensure that no senior walks this journey alone.


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