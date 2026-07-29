No One Fights Alone Team Rhonda

Some of you have read this post already but remember when it rains it pours, Today she was laid off from her job and losing her health insurance.





If you know my mom, then you know she is the kind of person who shows up—quietly, consistently, and without hesitation—for everyone in her life. As a devoted mother, loving grandmother, caring sister, aunt, and loyal friend, she has spent years putting others first, offering support, kindness, and strength whenever it was needed. Even in her own hardest moments, she has remained a source of light and encouragement to those around her.

Now, she needs that same love returned. After bravely fighting cancer in 2020—and still carrying the weight of those medical bills—she has recently been diagnosed again with breast cancer. As she faces this new battle, we are asking for help to give her the best possible chance at healing. Some of the most promising treatments are only partially covered by insurance, creating a significant financial burden. In addition, she will need to take time off work for treatment and recovery, much of which will be unpaid, adding further strain.

We are also asking for your prayers as she begins this fight again—for strength, healing, and peace for her and our family. Our goal is to raise $100,000 to help cover medical expenses and lost income, easing the stress during this incredibly difficult time. Any support—whether through a donation, prayer, or simply sharing her story—means more than words can express. Thank you for standing with someone who has spent her life standing for others.



