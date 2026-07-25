This campaign belongs to all of us.





No wealthy special interests are funding the NO on Idaho HJR4 Community Campaign. We're parents, veterans, workers, small business owners, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and neighbors who believe one simple truth:

The people of Idaho deserve a voice. On ANY issue.





HJR4 isn't just about one issue. It's about whether future generations of Idahoans will still have the power to stand together, gather signatures, and bring any issue important to them directly to the ballot when elected officials refuse to listen.





If we lose that voice for one issue, getting it back won't be easy. It's a slippery slope. If they come for one voice, any voice, what's stopping them from coming for them ALL?





***ONLY US***

Starting with THIS ONE.

We're fighting because we believe Idaho is strongest when the people—not politicians alone—have the final say. But we can't do it without your help.





Every donation helps reach voters and spread the truth about HJR4 across Idaho.





If this cause matters to you, please consider making a donation today. Whether it's $5, $25, $100, or whatever you can afford, every gift sends a powerful message:

Our voice matters. Our choice matters. Our Idaho matters.





❤️ Please donate today and help us KEEP POWER WITH THE PEOPLE.