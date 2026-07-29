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No More Warehouses

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Haines

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joelle Myers

No More Warehouses

Stop the Warehouses Before It’s Too Late

Right now, our community is under threat.

A developer is pushing to build over 1.2 million square feet of industrial warehouse space on 106 acres of preserved farmland on Mount Pleasant Road—land that was just rezoned Agricultural to protect it.

If we don’t act, we risk losing this land—and opening the door for even more industrial expansion in the heart of our community.

This is how it starts. And once it starts, it doesn’t stop.


What’s at Stake

This isn’t just about a building. It’s about the future of Mount Joy and the surrounding communities we call home.

This project would bring:

  1. 1,600+ truck trips every single day
  2. Dangerous, congested roads for our families and children
  3. Constant noise, diesel fumes, and light pollution
  4. Increased stormwater runoff and environmental strain
  5. A steady erosion of property values and rural character

The roads you drive every day—Route 283, Mount Pleasant Rd, Cloverleaf, Stauffer, Grandview, 230, 441, and more—will all be impacted.

You will feel this. Your family will feel this.


We Are Fighting Back—But We Need Help

Our township leaders made the right decision to protect this land.

Now that decision is being challenged.

To defend our community, we have hired an attorney and are preparing for multiple zoning hearings, where the developers will bring teams of experts and witnesses.

We refuse to sit back and let this happen—but we cannot do this alone.


Your Donation = Our Voice

Every dollar goes directly toward:

  1. Legal representation
  2. Expert support and testimony
  3. The real costs of standing up to a large-scale development effort

This is a community fight—neighbors standing together to protect what matters most.

This Moment Matters

If we lose this, we don’t just lose 106 acres.

We send a message that farmland is expendable.

That our voices don’t matter.

That industrial growth can push wherever it wants.

But if we stand together—we can stop it.


Please Donate Today

No amount is too small. Whether you can give $10, $50, or more—your contribution helps ensure we can continue this fight and stand up for what matters.

Give what you can. Share this campaign. Show up. Speak out.


Let’s protect our land, our roads, our homes—and our future—before it’s too late.

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