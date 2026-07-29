No money to a murderer. Give it to me instead

Over last year we’ve seen a certain family raise over 1.2 million dollars in funds that got (in my personal opinion & at the belief of many who watched) wasted on things that should have been used for a GOOD legal defense. Now that the verdict has been read, a particular community (WHO WE WONT NAME) 👀 is thinking that somehow it’s gonna get over turned. Never in my life have I seen so much hate and anger from certain members of the African American community. In a time filled with racial divide and hatred this is not what we as Americans needed. However, I am definitely someone who enjoys trolling people who already hate me. So why not take it one step further ?





Wanna piss them off even more ? Donate to this go fund me as a giant middle finger. Show them you have way better stuff you’d rather do with your hard earned cash.





They Will undoubtedly create more of these give send go fund raisers. More money, more nonsense (in my personal opinion). Why give your money to people who hate you ? Donate to MY give send go. 50k will be given to the metcalf family. 75k will go to starting a scholarship for young people in Austin Metcalfs name. The other money will be spent on nonsense. Probably lol.





Either way, this is a much better way to spend your money besides donating it to people who support the murder of a child.





If donation goals cannot be met I will default to keeping these donations in its entirety. If it exceeds my goal by 10k I’ll give a random McDonald’s worker a 5000$ tip (People are broke out here and that’s life changing money). If it exceeds my goal by 50k I’ll pick a random college student and give them a free ride through college. If it exceeds my goal by 100k I’ll buy that same college student a brand new bmw and give them enough money to actually eat while going to school.





5% of personal profits will be donated to planting trees in ocala forest in the name of my late aunt. Cheers and happy fund raising.