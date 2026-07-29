No Money Moving Cross Country at 20

I’m 20 years old and I live with an intellectual disability. I never expected to be in this position, but I’m currently being forced to leave the only home I’ve ever known, with very little notice and no stable backup plan. Right now, I don’t have a safe place to go, and I’m trying to get to Louisiana where I may have a stable and supportive place to stay. The challenge is I don’t have the financial means to make this move on my own, and I’m trying to figure out how to get there safely and quickly. I’m doing my best to stay calm and take things one step at a time, but this is overwhelming and scary. Any support would go directly toward helping me get transportation, basic necessities, and a safe place to start over. Even if you can’t donate, sharing this would mean a lot. Thank you for taking the time to read my story.