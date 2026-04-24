no kill shelter

Hey Everybody for those of that are taking the time to read this we need about 300 to get the pup To the nearest dog shelter for him to receive medical treatment or to pay for a bills and surrender fees but I know a lot of you are probaly thinking why not take him to a closer shelter or even a vet the truth is I can’t afford a vet and I fear the closer shelters will put him down, the only non kill shelter is a hour away that’s the only reason I’m tryna get him there, I’m afraid if I don’t get him there in time he won’t make it he refuses to eat, and has been throwing up blood and he’s also going blind in his left eye I fear for his life.