No Kill animal shelter laid off after formation

I started a no kill animal shelter and got laid off my job almost 2 years ago.





All my animals need a checkup, one has dental issues, one has a dilated pupil that will cost $1000 or so to diagnose and treat, half of them need chips, they all need vaccinations.





Please help if you can.





Nobody is hiring me I'm sure because of my age so I'm screwed. I stopped taking in additional animals of course when I was laid off and have tried to do my best to finance their needs as well as I can but I need help!