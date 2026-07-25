No job,Not start, lots of debt please help us stad

Help my family get back on our feet after the job loss





I'm recently lost my job after the closing of the company where I was working four months back.i have tried to look for other jobs but failed due to less jobs in my country right now I have no income and I'm responsible for family members and we don't have money for food, rent, school fees medicine on top of that I have loans I borrowed baying small land for my family but now I can't pay back because I have no income.

Every day I feel like, 'where do we even start'? I have tried but we are really stuck.





Here is what money will do.

I'm raising £25000 to cover.

1.food, school fees,rent arrears and other home emergencies like medicine and others

2.begin paying back the most urgent land loan debit.

3.the balance will start a small retail shop selling small foodstuffs, banana, vegetables and others,so that I can earn again.





*Number, what's app number +256706583228

*Bank account number 3202403460

*Bank account name Linkoline rubongoya muhumuza





Thank you for reading this supporting and standing with us, Any amount gives gives us hope to stand again.





With gratitude,

Licoline, Kampala ,,🙏🙏