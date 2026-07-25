No Job due to 145 race based lawsin south africa

Worked as a production Manager In a poultry farm Abattoir overseeing over 80 black staff.

Due to strict regulations and quality control, I had to use disciplinary actions to rectify efficiency, a group of the poor performing staff made complaints of victimisation and the good honest workers are scared to speak up due to intimidation.

Due to this I no longer work there and I have had Death threats and curses as is part of their cultural beliefs.

I am finding it difficult, to near impossible to find employment as a White Male in South Africa as part of some of the race based Laws in South Africa. Nor am I eligible for any help or assistance from the government as the black population is given freely.

I am hoping and trying to find life and work abroad. However I must live and cope until that can happen, hopefully as soon as possible.

Thank you for your consideration, generosity and may God Bless you, Keep well and stay safe.



