I have the blessed opportunity to serve in Romania this summer for two weeks at Camp Eli in Ojasaca, Romania.

During this trip, our team will be ministering to approximately 70 children, ages 10-14. Many of these children come from difficult backgrounds and have never had someone intentionally pour into their lives, share the Good News with them, or show them that there is no greater love than the love of God.

This year, our camp theme is "No Greater Love." 1 John 4:9-11 reminds us of this truth:

9 This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. 10 This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. 11 Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.

Romania is a country rich in culture and beauty, yet many have not had the opportunity to hear and experience the Gospel in their daily lives. It is a privilege to be used by God to serve those who have not yet heard about His love.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me as I go? Your support-whether through prayer or financial giving- will directly impact the lives of these children and help make this mission possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering how you might be a part of what God is doing in Romania.