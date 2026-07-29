We are Justin and Marcie Powers. We have 5 children. We currently have no electricity because the utility company has a monopoly and they are charging us $9,000 to set 3 utility poles to our property.





We are currently living off of a portable gas generator. It's very loud and costly to run. We can't run our dryer and cook for our family at the same time. We also cannot run our air conditioning on generator power. We appreciate any help getting our power established.