Save The Nature Coast





With your help we can protect the Nature Coast environment, and the long-term character and quality of our residen ﻿﻿ ts of Citrus County.

No Data Center Citrus County is a citizen-led organization formed in direct response to proposed large-scale industrial zoning changes in the Holder and Lecanto corridor — changes that would open the door to data center development and other heavy industrial uses.

Our membership includes long-time Citrus County residents, rural property owners, and community members who share a commitment to preserve our natural environment. We are not affiliated with any political party or special interest.









ho We Are & Why We’re Here

We are neighbors, property owners, and concerned residents who came together to oppose the development of a large-scale Data Center in Citrus County.

ho We Are & Why We’re Here

We are neighbors, property owners, and concerned residents who came together to oppose the development of a large-scale Data Center in Citrus County.



