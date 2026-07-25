No Criminal Charges - Gun Rights Stripped

Charlton Holmes is a Texas public school teacher. He has never been arrested. He has never been charged with a crime. He has no criminal record.

He no longer has his Second Amendment rights.

No jury took them. No conviction triggered the loss. A civil court order — built on a false government record — was enough.





She came to him as a victim.

She told Charlton she was homeless and fleeing domestic violence. She had abandoned her own children at a police station. Charlton took her in, supported her financially, and married her in good faith — a civil declaration in November 2023, followed by a church wedding in November 2024.

She did not marry him in good faith. The entire time, she was still legally married to another man — managing that divorce in secret using alternate addresses and contact information while claiming their marriage was valid. The prior divorce did not finalize until March 2025 — sixteen months after their wedding.

He gave her a home, a family, and a future. She brought fraud.





He acted to protect his children.

In May 2025, Charlton filed a court action to remove a fraudulent stepmother from his children's lives — including his ten-year-old son with special needs. She had no legitimate claim. The marriage was void from the start because she was still legally married to another man in another state. While a constable was trying to serve her, she evaded service and filed her own protective order in a lower court.

That order passed. Under federal law — the Lautenberg Amendment — a civil protective order is all it takes. No criminal charge. No conviction. No jury. Gun rights gone.





The record tells a different story.

The Austin Police Department investigated. Official finding: Family Violence — NO. Case closed.

A government attorney told the court Charlton had a criminal record. That was false. A professional background check found zero records — county, state, and federal. The false information was submitted anyway.





Why this matters to every gun owner.

The Lautenberg Amendment means one civil order can cost you your Second Amendment rights. No crime. No conviction. No due process the way the Founders intended.

If a government attorney can submit a false record and face no consequence — while the man they lied about loses his gun rights — that system can be used against any of us.





The case is now before the Texas Third Court of Appeals.

Charlton is challenging the lower court's authority to issue the protective order at all — and the false criminal record submitted by a government attorney during the hearing. That case is now active at the appellate level. The outcome has implications beyond his own rights — it goes to how civil orders can be used to strip gun rights, and whether government attorneys face any accountability when they submit false records to make it happen.





Where your money goes.

Court costs, appeal fees, legal consultation, and document preparation. Support for a ten-year-old boy with special needs who has suffered abuse at the hands of the woman who falsely claimed to be his stepmother — a woman now under active investigation by the Travis County Sheriff's Office. Every dollar funds the fight to protect this child and restore what was taken through fraud.