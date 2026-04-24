Hello! I have worked in home infusion pharmacy for 40 years. I have a concept for a no battery infusion pump. I am not the first with this similar concept. The ones on the market are expensive and the tubing is expensive. I have a design that will make the pump easier to use, and be much more cost effective. I want to sell them to under privileged / rural areas in the United States, as well as countries that have little to no electricity. I have worked at for profit companies my entire career. I want to design and market my product as cheaply as possible in an effort to give back to the healthcare community. It this time I am looking for minimal seed money to start the company and get a patent and prototype. Once a patent is obtained I will continue to use my contacts to expendi my funding to do a product launch.





Thank you in advance for helping me get my dream launched and helping me help patients in need of this technology.





Thank you,

Jeff