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Help NMFA Collaborate to Restore New Mexico

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$1,988 USD

Fundraiser created byKaren Larre

Fundraiser funds will be received by New Mexico Freedoms Aliance

Help NMFA Collaborate to Restore New Mexico

Will you help the New Mexico Freedoms Alliance (NMFA) keep supporting Freedom for all of us?

We are a non-partisan coalition working to restore and maintain freedom for New Mexicans in all domains of life, including health, employment, education, and personal sovereignty. NMFA's Vision is to help align organizations from around the state, and even across the USA, to accomplish more together. Thus, everything we do, and every accomplishment, is achieved in partnership. Our goal is to foster unified action across differences in an era of intentional division. We need your help with basic expenses to continue our work effectively.

Many of you have supported the NMFA in the past with your time, caring, and donations. Thank you!

Our ongoing expenses (web hosting, email service, technical support, zoom account, printing costs, special outreach campaigns, etc.) amount to several thousand dollars per year. With your assistance over the last year, we were able to pay all our bills in 2025. Yay!

We need your continued support to raise $3,500 to cover our budget for 2026. Together, we can accomplish all we want to do together in the coming year!


2025 NMFA Successes:

Here are some highlights of our accomplishments over the last year:

  • Made it easy for New Mexicans to engage with local and state officials with numerous SIMPLE Calls to Action.
  • Advocated for and against important legislation, with collaborative success of more than 3 million calls and emails to legislators, which helped in stopping legislation that would have compromised gun rights, taken more money from the pockets of every NM employee and business for a state-managed medical leave fund, required transgender indoctrination as part of sex ed in schools, made it more difficult to remove age-inappropriate sexually explicit books from schools, and more.
  • Challenged age-inappropriate sexually explicit content and transgender indoctrination in NM schools (ongoing).
  • Sent monthly newsletters to keep New Mexicans informed about advocacy activities happening statewide (ongoing).
  • Raised awareness about NM's new vaccine law and provided information and support for parents seeking exemptions for mandatory vaccinations for children.
  • Provided election information about candidates and issues on the ballot.
  • Supported New Mexico's educators and school personnel who are working to change NM schools from the inside out, with Zoom meetings and coordinated outreach for teachers, school personnel, and school board members all across the state (ongoing).

This is a sampling of the activities the NMFA has contributed to in New Mexico and nationally over the last year!

Your tax-deductible contribution funds outreach efforts, print materials for educating the public, coordination of statewide meetings and activities, and increasing our statewide calls-to-action.

With your support, we can continue advocating for your Freedom and sovereignty in New Mexico!

#GivingTuesday2025

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