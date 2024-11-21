Help NMFA Continue Advocating for New Mexico

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $980
Campaign funds will be received by Karen Larre
Will you help the New Mexico Freedoms Alliance (NMFA) keep supporting Freedom for all of us?
Many people are feeling more feel hopeful about the possibilities for positive change in New Mexico and nationally. Many believe we never would have gotten where we are, with the hope we now have, without the NMFA and other groups across New Mexico and USA holding the line, advocating for our collective Freedom.
We are a non-partisan coalition working to restore and maintain freedom for New Mexicans in all domains of life, including health, employment, education, and personal sovereignty. NMFA's Vision is to help align organizations from around the state, and even across the USA, to accomplish more together. Thus, everything we do, and every accomplishment, is achieved in partnership. Our goal is to foster unified action across differences in an era of intentional division. We need your help with basic expenses to continue our work effectively.
Many of you have supported the NMFA in the past with your time, caring, and donations. Thank you!
Our ongoing expenses (web hosting, email service, technical support, zoom account, printing costs, special outreach campaigns, etc.) amount to several thousand dollars per year. With your assistance over the last year, we were able to pay all our bills in 2024. Yay!
2024 NMFA Successes:
Here are some highlights of our accomplishments over the last year:
This is a sampling of the activities the NMFA has contributed to in New Mexico and nationally over the last year!
Your tax-deductible contribution funds outreach efforts, print materials for educating the public, coordination of statewide meetings and activities, and increasing our statewide calls-to-action.
With your support, we can continue advocating for your Freedom and sovereignty in New Mexico!
Thank you so much for all your initiatives and all your efforts!
Thank you for defending freedom!
Appreciate your efforts.
Thank you for your important work to keep our children safe. We have your back.
Thanks for all of your invaluable work.
Thank you for all your time and efforts, I greatly appreciate it! Happy Holidays, Kathleen
Thank you for all you do!
I am grateful for your selfless service on behalf of New Mexicans.
I totally support your stepping up on our children’s behalf.
Thank you for your dedication to protecting our kids, families, and community.
