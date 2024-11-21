Help NMFA Continue Advocating for New Mexico

Will you help the New Mexico Freedoms Alliance (NMFA) keep supporting Freedom for all of us?

Many people are feeling more feel hopeful about the possibilities for positive change in New Mexico and nationally. Many believe we never would have gotten where we are, with the hope we now have, without the NMFA and other groups across New Mexico and USA holding the line, advocating for our collective Freedom.

We are a non-partisan coalition working to restore and maintain freedom for New Mexicans in all domains of life, including health, employment, education, and personal sovereignty. NMFA's Vision is to help align organizations from around the state, and even across the USA, to accomplish more together. Thus, everything we do, and every accomplishment, is achieved in partnership. Our goal is to foster unified action across differences in an era of intentional division. We need your help with basic expenses to continue our work effectively.

Many of you have supported the NMFA in the past with your time, caring, and donations. Thank you!

Our ongoing expenses (web hosting, email service, technical support, zoom account, printing costs, special outreach campaigns, etc.) amount to several thousand dollars per year. With your assistance over the last year, we were able to pay all our bills in 2024. Yay!

We need your continued support to raise $5,000 to cover our budget for 2025. Together, we can accomplish all we want to do together in the coming year!





2024 NMFA Successes:

Here are some highlights of our accomplishments over the last year:

Enabled New Mexicans to engage with local and state officials with numerous EASY Calls to Action.





Advocated for and against important legislation, with collaborative success of more than 680,000 calls and emails to legislators, which helped in stopping legislation that would have compromised gun rights, taken more money from the pockets of every NM employee and business for a state-managed medical leave fund, established an $80 Million universal basic income for "pregnant people," and more.





Sponsored detransitioner panel in Santa Fe to raise awareness of the harms of gender affirming care.





Sent an Open Letter about Top 8 Ways to Improve Education in NM to the NM Public Education Department on behalf of 200+ teachers statewide.





Challenged age-inappropriate sexually explicit content and transgender indoctrination in NM schools (ongoing).





Highlighted how the current educational system is failing NM children while advocating for parent, teacher, and student rights and educational alternatives (ongoing).





Launched a monthly newsletter to keep New Mexicans informed about advocacy activities happening statewide (ongoing).





Provided information and support for parents seeking exemptions for mandatory vaccinations for school children.





Provided primary and general election information about candidates and issues on the ballot.





Supported New Mexico's educators and school personnel who are working to change NM schools from the inside out, with Zoom meetings and coordinated outreach for teachers, school personnel, and school board members all across the state (ongoing).





Organized across NM and the USA with other grassroots organizations (in NM, CA, ND, NJ, and TX) for nationwide calls to action for stopping the World Health Organization's power grab over national health policy, Title IX for protecting girls' rights to single sex athletics, locker rooms, and bathrooms, etc.





This is a sampling of the activities the NMFA has contributed to in New Mexico and nationally over the last year!

Your tax-deductible contribution funds outreach efforts, print materials for educating the public, coordination of statewide meetings and activities, and increasing our statewide calls-to-action.

With your support, we can continue advocating for your Freedom and sovereignty in New Mexico!

#GivingTuesday2024