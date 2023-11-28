Help NMFA Continue Towards Restoring New Mexico

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $5,362
Campaign funds will be received by New Mexico Freedoms Alliance
We are a non-partisan coalition working to restore and maintain freedom for New Mexicans in all domains of life, including health, employment, education, and personal sovereignty. NMFA's Vision is to help align organizations from around the state to accomplish more together. Thus, everything we do, and every accomplishment, is achieved in partnership. Our goal is to foster unified action across differences in an era of intentional division. We need your help to keep our organization effective and sustainable.
Many of you have helped the NMFA with your time, caring, and support, especially for specific campaigns. Thank you!
Although we are all unpaid volunteers, the lion's share of our ongoing expenses (web hosting, email service, technical support, zoom account, printing costs, special outreach campaigns, etc.) amount to several thousand dollars per year. With your help in 2022, we were able to pay all our bills in 2023. Yay!
Here are some highlights of our accomplishments over the last year:
Enabled New Mexicans to engage with local and state officials with numerous EASY Calls to Action.
Assisted local activists advocating for the elimination of COVID vaccine mandates for students at UNM and NMSU. These mandates are now gone!
Advocated for and against important legislation, with collaborative success of more than 1 million calls and emails to legislators, which helped in stopping legislation that would have harmed gun rights, raised gas prices, created "safe spaces" for illegal drug use, and more.
Highlighted how the current educational system is failing NM children while advocating for parent, teacher, and student rights and educational alternatives.
Challenged age-inappropriate sexually explicit surveys and content in NM schools.
Organized across NM and the USA with other grassroots organizations for nationwide Save the Kids educational outreach about transgender indoctrination in schools and harms of medical gender transition for children, with participants in NM, ND, NJ, TX, and WA.
This is a sampling of the activities the NMFA has contributed to in New Mexico and nationally over the last year!
Your financial contribution will help us continue our mission to advance freedom across New Mexico. Your tax-deductible donation will help us continue our outreach efforts, print materials for educating the public, coordinate statewide meetings and activities, and increase our statewide calls-to-action.
With your support, we can continue this important work for New Mexico!
#GivingTuesday2023
Can you give me information on the Sandoval County General Bond Questions? It seems to me that they have included several ways to direct funds without specifically telling us what will be done with the money. It's vague! I'm all for the animal shelters, helping the fire dept, and better county roads. But is this legit?
Thank you for your work on behalf of NM's children.
I'm not able to attend tomorrow's detransitioning panel. I'm a bit worn down from working full time and all else I do...but I wanted to show support for your organization and the event.
Thanks for all you do!
Thank you to this beautiful team for all that you do! I appreciate it! KK
I appreciate the effort you put towards all these important matters.
Thank you for the work you do!
i really appreciate the hard work Karen and her partners do in keeping the community updated..
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.