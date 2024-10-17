Supporting Nancy Mestre

Dear family and friends,

We are so grieved by the tragic loss of Bertha Nancy Mestre, Raymundo David Vera Mestre, and Breille Gracie Mestre. Their beautiful lives were unexpectedly cut short, and they are survived by their eldest daughter Nancy Mestre. In this time we ask the communities that they were a part of to assist Nancy in this difficult time. Nancy just moved back from TX this year and obtained a job at UNMH in the Trauma Surgical ICU. Unfortunately, since she is new to UNMH she does not qualify for FMLA because she has not worked the required hours needed to obtain FMLA. We created this fundraiser to help her with all her expenses in this difficult time, and we hope to help her buy time to process the loss of three family members at once.

Bertha Nancy was a dedicated servant in her church communities and the underserved community. Bertha spent countless hours feeding the homeless and volunteering her time to food pantries. She was full of life, steadfast on her relationship with God and the church, a woman of wisdom, and a person to confined in. She was a remarkable wife and mother, and she was deeply loved by her husband and kids.

Breille was a strong young woman that was deeply committed to her faith and she was incredibly funny like her father. Breille was witty and knew how to place a joke in the best of ways. She was creative and full of beautiful perspectives of the world. She was also incredibly intelligent and had began to complete college courses, and her aspiration was to finish college like her older sister. Breille was also very kind and cared about what she said to others, but she was firm on protecting her own peace and joy. She loved deeply and those that were touched by her love will never forget her.

Raymundo was a loving husband, father, protector, and provider. He would work countless hours to provide a life that his kids wanted to pursue. He provided his kids the funds that were needed to participate in numerous club sports, out of state church group events, and funds to follow their careers through school. He was also incredibly funny, and his daughters always had the best of laughs with their Father. His daughters always spoke of their deep love that they had for their father.

We cherished every moment we had to live with them, learn from them, and appreciate their bright light. Please consider providing financial assistance to their eldest daughter Nancy to help buy her time to mourn her beautiful family. Above all, please keep Nancy in your prayers.