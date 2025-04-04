Imagine living alone with your beloved cat as your only companion, often you need to choose to feed the cat or pay for your own needs. NJ AniMeals has been fulfilling this need. Please consider making a donation, or attending our food drive at Bishop's Thriftway, Route 22 in Whitehouse Station on Saturday April 12 2025.

Many of our neighbors are in need of help with their loved and cherished pets. Time is of the essence, we are nearing the end of our resources and ability to help all those in need. We need volunteers for food drives and to help us seek new benefactors to keep this program alive. Please read more about NJA below, and check out our Facebook page and Website njanimeals.org

We encourage you to find a way. no matter how small, to help NJA continue to serve those in dire need of help.

NJ AniMeals has been serving Hunterdon and Warren counties for 18 years. We are a100% volunteer organization. Prior to Covid-19 we were able to serve our clients with donations from individuals, shelters and rescue groups. Since then, we have exhausted our reserves because now 95% of our supplies must be purchased. We have had up to 125 qualified households on monthly delivery of dog/cat food and litter. At this time, we are down to about 50 households. Publicity typically results in many more applicants than donations. We are in need of funding to keep this program going that helps to enrich the lives of the pets and their owners. Please read more about NJA below, and check out our Facebook page and Website njanimeals.org

So many of our senior citizens, disabled and shut-ins these days suffer from loneliness and isolation from the local community. Many do not own computers or mobile phones due to the expense or because they simply do not know how to operate them. Added to this is declining health and mobility challenges that these individuals face on a daily basis. This poor quality of life leads to a downward spiral of anxiety and depression.

As any owner knows firsthand, it is hard to quantify the value of a pet's companionship. Pets provide unconditional love, judgment-free friendship, a sense of connectedness, and the opportunity for owners to be the center of someone's world.

This companionship holds magnified implications for seniors, the disabled, shut-ins and those with low-income. Pets provide a reason to be active, to get out of the house for walks, and to interact with another of God's creatures. Pets brighten their day and in fact, their entire world. Pets don't lose patience with their owner due to a failing memory or health difficulties.

Unfortunately, many of these individuals are forced to choose each day between feeding themselves or feeding their pet. Imagine the stress of not knowing where your best friend's next meal will come from- or if there will be one.

​New Jersey AniMeals comes to the aid of these pet owners through home delivery of dog and cat food in Hunterdon and Warren Counties. Our clients are extremely grateful.

​AniMeals' goal is to keep these pets at home where they can add great value to the lives of their owners. At the same time, these pets are kept out of shelters or situations where their health and safety is at risk.