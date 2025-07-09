In Loving Memory of Nixon Fedalizo

"The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." — Psalm 34:18

On July 29, 2026, we suddenly lost Nixon Fedalizo — father, son, and brother, age 63. He leaves behind his children Nico, Nathaniel, and Evagail; his mother Corazon; his sister Coralyn; and his brother Gem.

Nixon passed without a will or arrangements in place, and the full cost of laying him to rest has fallen on our family at once. We are pooling everything we can, but we cannot do it alone.

We've chosen a simple, dignified graveside burial at Lincoln Funeral Home & Memorial Parks in Dallas — no viewing, no embalming, only what is needed to lay him to rest with love:

Funeral home services: $7,500 Burial plot and grave opening/closing: $6,135

Our goal is $13,635.

If you have photos or memories of Nixon, please send them to corazon@coralyn.com — we would treasure them.

Every gift and every prayer brings us closer. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

With love,

The Fedalizo Family