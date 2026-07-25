Nique Kreations Inc





Art has always been my safe haven. From a young age, drawing and creating epoxy art gave me comfort and hope, especially during difficult times in my childhood. Life hasn’t always dealt me the best hand, but I’ve found strength and healing through my creativity. Now, I’m determined to turn my passion into a business and bring handpainted art to the world of fashion.





My dream is to launch a business that blends my love for drawing and epoxy art with unique, wearable pieces. I want to share the blessing that art has been in my life with others, creating fashion that tells a story and inspires hope. Starting this business is my way of fighting for a better future and showing that creativity can overcome adversity.





With your support, I’ll be able to register my LLC, stock up on products and inventory, and purchase supplies to create content that showcases my work. Every contribution will help me take the next step toward sharing my art with the world. Thank you for believing in me and helping me turn this dream into reality.