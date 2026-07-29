Nino The Frenchie

Nino is a 4 month old frenchie who has the tenacity of a terrible 2 child. He is sweet, loving and honestly the best friend a family could have. He fit right in with my 3 boys and instantly became a member of our family. Like all young boys nino is very active and accidentally broke his front leg. Vet bill are astronomical and just looking for honestly anything that can help. He can barely move and has lost the spark in his eye that we have come to love.