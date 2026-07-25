Nine Years Battling a Wrongful Conviction

For most people, constitutional rights feel abstract. Something we trust will always be there, quietly protecting us. But when those rights are violated, when the system that promises fairness instead delivers injustice, their true value becomes painfully clear. I learned this the hardest way possible. I am now in my ninth year fighting to overturn a wrongful conviction, entirely on my own, without legal representation. In legal terms, I am proceeding pro se, that is, “for oneself.” Since the end of my trial, I have devoted more than 35,000 hours to studying the law, researching every issue, and reverse‑engineering the failures that led to my conviction. This has been a full‑time, all‑consuming effort driven by truth, necessity, determination, and faith. Through that work, I have uncovered errors in all three categories recognized in post‑conviction law: judicial error, ineffective assistance of counsel, and prosecutorial misconduct. My case contains all three. One of the most significant issues involves my trial attorney’s failure to call critical expert witnesses. In post‑conviction proceedings, it is not enough to show that an attorney made a serious mistake; the law also requires proving what those experts would have said had they been called. That means I must now retain qualified experts, have them review the case, and produce the professional work product necessary to demonstrate the truth. This is not optional; it is a legal requirement for establishing a preponderance of evidence. This is where I need your help. Why I Am Asking for Support To properly present the evidence of my wrongful conviction, I must hire multiple experts across several disciplines. These experts must review the record, prepare detailed reports, and, if necessary, testify. Without their professional input, the strongest claims in my petition cannot be fully presented, no matter how many hours I have invested or how much research I have done. I do not ask for help lightly. I have carried this burden alone for nearly a decade. But the next stage of this fight requires resources I simply do not have. What Makes This Case So Alarming Attorney error is unfortunately common in wrongful conviction cases. But what sets my case apart , and what truly shocks the conscience, is the level of prosecutorial misconduct involved. After years of research, I now understand that the actions taken by the government attorneys in my case align with the worst patterns documented by legal scholars, investigative journalists, and the National Registry of Exonerations. I encourage anyone reading this to review the report “Government Misconduct and Convicting the Innocent” published by the National Registry of Exonerations (a collaboration between the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and UC Irvine). The behaviors described in that report—fabricating evidence, withholding exculpatory material, misleading the court, and prioritizing conviction over truth—are not theoretical to me. They are lived experiences. Much of the misconduct in my case was committed by a prosecutor who was already known for unethical behavior. He had been caught in an egregious act of misconduct just two years before handling my case. Judges and supervising attorneys had a legal and ethical duty to report him to the state disciplinary commission. They did not. Their silence allowed him to continue violating constitutional rights and harming lives. I became one of his next victims. Whether he acted out of a desire to rehabilitate his reputation or because he knew the system rarely holds prosecutors accountable, the result was the same: a trial tainted by deception, constitutional violations, abuse of power, and a disregard for justice. A Systemic Breakdown My case is not just about one bad actor. It reflects a systemic breakdown, a chain of failures by multiple officials entrusted with protecting rights and upholding the law. When prosecutors commit misconduct and no one intervenes, when judges overlook constitutional violations, when defense attorneys fail to perform their most basic duties, the system collapses. Innocent people pay the price. I have spent years documenting these failures, gathering evidence, and building the legal foundation for my petition. But without expert testimony, the truth cannot be fully demonstrated in court. The evidence exists; it simply needs to be presented through the qualified professionals the law requires. How Funds Will Be Used Your contribution will directly support the next stage of this fight for justice by funding: ● Qualified expert witnesses — professionals who can analyze the evidence and testify to the truth ● ● Professional evaluations and written reports — essential documentation required for post‑conviction proceedings ● ● Necessary records and materials — obtaining and organizing case files, transcripts, and supporting evidence ● ● Filing, copying, and administrative costs — unavoidable expenses tied to court submissions and document preparation ● ● The evidentiary foundation for post‑conviction relief — building the legal structure needed to prove innocence Every dollar will strengthen the legal case, help expose the truth, and move this fight for justice forward. Why This Matters Wrongful convictions do not just destroy one life. They ripple outward, damaging families, communities, and the integrity of the justice system itself. When misconduct goes unpunished, it breeds more misconduct. When innocent people remain imprisoned, the real truth suffers. And when constitutional rights are ignored, none of us are truly protected. I am fighting not only for my own freedom but also to expose the failures that allowed this injustice to happen. My case stands as a clear example of why reform is urgently needed and why accountability matters for every citizen who believes in fairness, truth, and the rule of law. A Personal Appeal I have carried this burden for nine years, and I am now at the midpoint of what legal scholars measure as an average seventeen‑year process. I have done everything in my power to fight for justice. But I cannot take the next step alone. If you are able to help, whether through a donation or by sharing this campaign, you will be directly contributing to the pursuit of truth, fairness, and justice. Your kindness will help me bring forward the expert testimony required to prove what the record already shows: that my conviction was the result of attorney error, prosecutorial misconduct, and systemic failure. May God bless your compassion and your belief in justice. Thank you for standing with me.