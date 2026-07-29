Honouring Nina's loving memory and beautiful soul

Funeral Services: https://www.westminstercemetery.ca/obituaries/nina-pandolfo

🌟 **A Shining Light Taken Too Soon**

Ever walked into a room and felt instantly cheered up? That was Nina Pandolfo. She had this incredible ability to make everyone she met feel like the most special person in the world, just by her warm smile and kind words. But on April 7, 2026, we lost our beloved Nina... a wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, colleague, neighbour, friend and a ray of sunshine to everyone who knew her.

Nina’s strength was unmatched--twice battling cancer only made her more resilient and inspiring to those around her. Her life wasn't easy, but she never let the hardships dim her light or spirit. Whether it was supporting family and friends through tough times or just lending a shoulder when needed, Nina gave herself wholeheartedly. She was a fighter until her last breath and is now reunited with her nephew Jonathan who was tragically taken only four short months ago.

As we mourn our loss, Matthew and Joe, Nina’s son and husband, find themselves in need of support now more than ever. They need to bid their dearest Nina farewell with dignity and respect, something fitting for the beautiful soul she was.

This crowdfunding campaign is about honouring Nina’s memory and supporting her family through this difficult time. It’s about ensuring that Matthew and Joe know they are not alone in their grief, that there are people out there who loved their mom and wife just as much as they did.

We’re asking for your help. This money will go towards a memorial service and supporting her family during this difficult time.

Every little bit helps us get closer to our goal and allows us to honour Nina in the way her memory truly deserves, with love, support, and kindness. So let’s come together as a community to show that we remember not just who she was but how vibrantly she lived.

If you knew Nina or simply feel moved by this cause, please share your thoughts about what made her special in the comments below! With your kindness, we can give Matthew and Joe something beautiful during their time of mourning--a fitting tribute to a woman who lit up every room she entered.

Thank you for reading, thank you for caring, and most importantly, thank you for being part of Nina's life journey and coming together in this time of need. Let’s make this memorial not just about loss but about love, a testament to the Nina we all knew and loved so deeply. 🌟💐