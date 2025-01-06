Support Nimo's Surgery

MEET NIMO

She is a busy mother of two, a faithful humanitarian that goes on regular mission trips into the African bush in Kenya to help the women and girls of the Maasai tribes. She founded Hami Imani Africa (HIA) nonprofit with many programs from feeding widows and orphans, helping to build schools, training to end the horrific practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), sanitary towels for girls and many other programs to the most forgotten people in Kenya. So much of her life and focus is spent on serving others for the Glory of God, that when she becomes ill, she tries to push through it like a soldier.

(In the gallery above you will see Nimo with her children, her work in the bush and the tireless love that she pours out to others through biblical teaching, mentorship, and support for young girls to protect them from rape and keep them in school.)

Unfortunately, this time around, her doctors revealed that 60% of her uterus is destroyed from fibroid tumors that are now causing serious health problems. Nimo needs a hysterectomy. Unlike the US health care system, Kenya's hospitals require funds upfront in advance before a surgery can be performed in cases like this. Without this surgery, Nimo's life is narrowed to pain, bleeding, anemia, fatigue and increasing difficulties with other organ functions.

These funds will be raised and sent directly to Nimo for the surgery. Please join us in helping our Sister in Christ in her time of need.

And God’s grace was so powerfully at work in them all that there were no needy persons among them. (Acts 4:33-34)