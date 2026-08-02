Help Us Build Nikolaevsk Charter School





In Alaska, when something needs doing, we don’t wait for someone else. We get to work.





That’s exactly how the Nikolaevsk Charter School came to life.





After earning unanimous approval from the Alaska State Board of Education, we’re now building a school that reflects Alaska’s values: hard work, hands-on learning, and preparing our kids for the opportunities this state has to offer.





Our classrooms are being built by volunteers. Our students are already helping build furniture before the first day of school. Now we’re asking for a little help from the community.





Your donation will help provide livestock and equipment for our agriculture program, Montessori materials, ceramics equipment, and the hands-on tools our students need to learn real skills.





We’re not just building a school.





We’re building Alaska’s next generation.





If you believe in strong communities, practical education, and keeping Alaska’s kids in Alaska, we’d be honored to have your support.





Every dollar helps. Thank you.



