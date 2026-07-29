Nikki's Nicu Journey

My name is Maggie. On 6/11/2026, I was 27 weeks pregnant with my little girl Nikki, when I started having complications. The following morning 6/12/2026, I was rushed into an emergency cesarean. Nikki was born at 10:33 am, weighing only 2 pounds 8 ounces. She was then transferred to Akron Childrens Nicu. She will be there for at least two months. Any donations will go directly to the travel as well as bills while I will be spending my time attending to Nikki, and regular home life. ANY donations and prayers will be appreciated as we navigate this difficult time ❤️ thank you.