Nico's Road to IBJJF American Nationals & PAN

My name is Maria Johannesmann, and I'm Nico's mother. I'm raising funds to support my son. Nico is a dedicated young Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete who has worked tireless to become the #1 ranked competitor in the world in his division for IBJJF. Through discipline, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, he has established himself as one of the top.





In 2026, Nico achieved one of the biggest accomplishments by becoming the IBJJF European Kid Champion 2026, earning a gold medal on one of the world's most prestigious stages.





His commitment to excellence is unmatched. Nico proudly trains at Pablo Silva Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu 7–8 hours every day, balancing the demands of competition, school, strength and conditioning, and technical Jiu-Jitsu training.





Nico's next goals are to compete at the IBJJF Pan Championship and the IBJJF American National Championship. These events bring together the best competitors from across the country and around the world, providing a chance to test his skills against elite athletes and continue his journey toward becoming a champion.





The costs associated with competing at this level—including tournament registration, travel, lodging, meals, and training expenses—add up quickly. Your support will help make it possible for Nico to attend these important events and continue pursuing his passion.





Every contribution, no matter the size, helps Nico take another step toward his goals. Thank you for believing in his journey and helping him represent his team, community, and family on the national stage.





Together, let’s help Nico chase his dreams and compete for gold at the IBJJF Pan Championship and American Nationals! 🥋🏆